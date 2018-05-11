The Copperas Cove Public Library is preparing for one of its busiest weeks of the month, with something scheduled almost every day.
For starters, E-book help, from 2 to 3 p.m., is on Tuesday. The service is designed to help readers new to using digital reading devices learn how to check out electronic books from the library over the internet.
The Double C Square Dance group holds lessons at the library at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. The weekly lessons are meant to prepare attendees for the bi-monthly square dances the second and fourth Fridays of the month.
On Wednesday the book club will be meeting at 10 a.m. to discuss “One Thousand White Women,” by Jim Fergus.
The fiction novel tells the story of May Dodd and other pioneer women who travel to the western prairies in 1875 to intermarry among the Cheyenne Indians as part of the covert and controversial “Brides for Indians” program.
The program, launched by the administration of Ulysses S. Grant, was intended to help assimilate the Indians into the white man’s world, according to the novel.
Also, a new program started this month at the library is Read to Bruno, designed to help early readers get comfortable reading out loud by practicing with a therapy dog.
Bruno is a therapy dog belonging to a library volunteer who has offered to bring him in for the sessions.
Bruno will be at the library from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
On Thursday, area teenagers are invited to the monthly Teen Reading Group, which gives the library a chance to show off some of the new teen novels it has acquired in the past month. The group meets from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
To find out more about what is available at the library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
