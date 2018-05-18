It is Gaming Day weekend at the Copperas Cove Public Library, and that means Saturday will have a lot of options for gamers in the area.
The monthly event allows gamers of all ages to meet at the library and engage in a variety of play, from video games and card games to board games and pen-and-paper games.
There is usually an ongoing game of Dungeons & Dragons being played, as well as multiple games of Magic! The Gathering.
Gaming Day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Plenty of other activities are also on the calendar at the library next week.
For starters, E-book help is from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. The service is designed to help readers new to using digital reading devices learn how to check out electronic books from the library over the internet.
The Double C Square Dance group holds lessons at the library at 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
The weekly lessons are meant to prepare attendees for the bi-monthly square dances the second and fourth Fridays of the month. The next dance is scheduled for from 7 to 10 p.m. May 26.
Youngsters can Read to Bruno from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, as part of a new program designed to help early readers get comfortable reading out loud by practicing with a therapy dog.
Bruno is a therapy dog belonging to a library volunteer who has offered to bring him in for the sessions.
The Scribes Guild will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday The group will be discussing writing styles during medieval times and giving lessons and instruction on how to write in the style of the period.
To find out more about what is happening at the Copperas Cove Public Library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
