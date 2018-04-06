Next week is National Library Week, and public libraries across the country are preparing to celebrate.
The Copperas Cove Public Library has several events planned each day of the week, so this is an excellent time to see what is going on at the library.
One of the first events Monday for National Library Week will also be one of the last events Saturday.
The Friends of the Library will be holding a book sale at the library, offering a multitude of lightly used books at low prices. Deals will also be available, with 25-cent books being offered at 11 for $1 and 50-cent books being offered at four for $1.
The library itself will also be kicking off its library week events Monday, starting with Muffin Monday. The first 50 patrons to check out something from the library will receive a free muffin.
Tuesday is Trivia Tuesday. Library patrons will be able to take a trivia quiz at the library and receive a free library cup.
Next up during National Library Week will be Wi-Fi Wednesday. If visitors show library staff that their digital device is logged on to the library’s Wi-Fi, they will receive a free library cup.
On Theater Thursday, if patrons check out a book based on a movie or a movie based on a book, they will receive a free library cup.
The final weekday of National Library Week is Photo Friday. If people post a photo to social media with the library tagged in the location, they will receive a free library cup.
The Copperas Cove Public Library will close National Library Week with Rally Day on Saturday.
Area residents can visit the library meeting room to meet local authors Elizabeth Moon, Helen Munday and Lynette Sowell, who will be signing books and chatting with fans.
Patrons can see table displays and visit with people from all the clubs and organizations that are sponsored by the library.
The Friends of the Library will also be offering free books from the book sale.
Lunch will be available, with food from some local restaurants available in return for a donation to the Friends.
To find out more about what is happening at the library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
