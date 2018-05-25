The Copperas Cove Public Library will be taking the day off Monday in order to observe Memorial Day, but staff and volunteers will be back to business as usual Tuesday.
For starters, E-book help, is from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. The service is designed to help readers new to using digital reading devices learn how to check out electronic books from the library over the internet.
The Double C Square Dance group holds lessons at the library at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. The weekly lessons are meant to prepare attendees for the bi-monthly square dances the second and fourth Fridays of the month.
On Wednesday, a new program that started this month at the library is Read to Bruno, which is designed to help early readers get comfortable reading out loud by practicing with a therapy dog.
Bruno is a therapy dog belonging to a library volunteer who has offered to bring him in for the sessions.
Bruno will be at the library from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Also this week, the library will be holding After School Time from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Staff and volunteers are available to help locate resources for homework, recommend titles or provide educational toys.
There are also plenty of new books making their ways onto the shelves at the library. Some of the new novels are:
- “How to Fix the Future,” by Andrew Keen.
- “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” by Michelle McNamara.
- “The Family Medici,” by Mary Hollingsworth.
To find out more about what is happening at the library, go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library or call 254-547-3826.
