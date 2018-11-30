The Copperas Cove Public Library is almost ready to unveil its new look, with a grand reopening scheduled for Monday.
“Reopening” is a bit of a misnomer, however, as the library did not technically close during the renovations. Instead, workers focused on small sections of the library at a time, allowing visitors to still use most portions of the building as each project was completed.
In any case, the event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. and will include a ribbon-cutting, recognition of donors, library tours, contests and refreshments.
For those area residents just looking for something new to read, the library is always placing new books on the shelf in all types of genres.
One new youth science fiction/fantasty novel includes “Roar.” The first young adult novel by established author Cora Carmack,
“Roar” tells the story of Aurora, a princess born without magical abilities in a land abounding with them. Despite this deficit, Aurora must learn to become an ideal ruler while also navigating the underworld of black-market magic.
For those readers who are looking for a more grounded — though no less fictional — story, the library has also added “The Witch Elm.” After a man is beaten and left for dead by burglars, a young man makes his way to his family home where he uncovers a dark secret in this novel by Tana French.
To find out more about what is happening at the library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
