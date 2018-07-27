With the start of the school approaching, families may be looking for activities to do together before school life sets in.
The Copperas Cove Public Library has plenty of options available for all residents even though the Summer Reading Program has officially ended.
One of the first things on offer at the library this week is the Double C Square Dance from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday.
Also at the library, staff and volunteers are putting new books on the shelves, so there is something in just about every genre at the library. Some of the new books are:
- “Suicide of the West: How the rebirth of tribalism, populism, nationalism, and identity politics is destroying American democracy,” by Jonah Goldberg.
- “Brief Cases: More stories from the Dresden files,” by Jim Butcher.
- “The List,” by Patricia Forde.
- “Bob,” by Wendy Mass and Rebecca Stead.
- “The Lost Continent,” by Tui T. Sutherland.
- “Best of My Love,” by Susan Mallery.
Top find out more about what is happening at the Copperas Cove Public Library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
