The Copperas Cove Public Library was awarded a Federal Communications Commission E-rate grant, which helps schools and libraries obtain affordable broadband internet.
Library Director Kevin Marsh said the FCC grant will pay for 80 percent of the new internet and hardware costs, allowing the library to upgrade to fiber optic internet.
“This grant is going to allow us to almost quadruple our internet speed,” Marsh said.
While Marsh did not have a firm timeline for when the upgrade would occur, he said he hoped to have the internet upgraded within the next few months.
Another big project happening at the library are planned renovations to the building will begin Monday. Library staff has been planning to overhaul and upgrade the building for several months, and work will begin in the restrooms.
Marsh said work is starting there so the newly remodeled facilities will be open in time for summer break.
A new program starting at the library this month is Read to Bruno, a program designed to help early readers get comfortable reading out loud by practicing with a therapy dog. Bruno is a therapy dog belonging to a library volunteer who has offered to bring him in for the sessions.
“Lots of other libraries and schools have tried something like this, and it has worked out very well,” Marsh said. “Bruno is very patient with the kids, and he won’t judge if they are nervous or not used to reading out loud.”
Read to Bruno will be offered every from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday as part of the library’s after-school programs. Monday through Thursday each week the library has after school time from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Staff and volunteers are available to help locate resources for homework, recommend titles or provide educational toys.
Also at the library this week:
- Resume help from Texas A&M volunteers from 10 a.m. to noon today.
- E-book help from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Double C Square Dance lessons from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday.
- Maker’s Club meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
To find out more about what is available at the Copperas Cove Public Library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
