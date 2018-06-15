Visitors to the Copperas Cove Public Library on Monday will be heading overseas — at least in their imaginations, as Elizabeth Kahura will be taking guests on an African safari.
Kahura has held a program at the Summer Reading Program in the past, and every time she visits the library she shares stories and music from her native Africa.
“I was born in East Africa, in a country called Kenya,” Kahura says on her website, www.safariprogram.com. “I share the importance of cultural values, how they influence our identities, and the interdependence of the individuals with the community.”
Kahura’s African safari will be Monday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The safari is technically the big Thursday event but it was rescheduled due to Kahura’s availability.
As such, tickets for each of the program’s times will be available at the front desk beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.
On Tuesday, volunteers and staff from Metroplex Hospital will be at the library to teach children ages 5 to 11 some basic CPR and other healthy habits. The class will be at 2 p.m.
Drones and robots will be taking over the library Wednesday, at least after the children attending the event build them. Barnes & Noble staff will show children between ages 11 and 15 how to build basic drones and robots using a variety of available tools. The class will be from 2 and 3:30 p.m.
Outside of the Summer Reading Program, the library will continue to hold Toddler Time and Story Time at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. The reading theme for the week is weather.
To find out more about what is happening at the library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
