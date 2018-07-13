Music and magic will be taking center stage at the Copperas Cove Public Library this week as local entertainers perform for children and adults during the library’s Summer Reading Program.
The big Thursday event of the week will be a magic show performed by Texas magician John O’Bryant.
O’Bryant has been performing across Texas for more than 10 years, and he brings more than just magic to his shows. He is also a comedian who peppers his shows with jokes and humor, appealing to crowds both young and old.
O’Bryant’s show will take place Thursday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
As it is the big event of the week, tickets for both showings will be available at the front desk at the library starting at 9 a.m. that day.
Tickets are first come, first served, so people planning to attend one of the shows try to pick up a ticket as soon as possible.
On Tuesday, children ages 5 to 11 will get to sing along with “Mr. Mac” during his musical performance at the library. The music event is at 2 p.m.
On Wednesday, teens participating in the Teen Group will learns video making and editing skills.
Library Director Kevin Marsh will lead teens in creating a video and will also teach them editing techniques.
The Teen Group will meet at 2 p.m. and is for children ages 11 to 15.
Also at the library this week, Toddler Time and Story Time will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. The theme of the reading will be “Let’s Sing,” which fits with the other events.
To find out more about what is happening at the Copperas Cove Public Library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
