It is almost time to welcome in the new year, and one way to do that is with a large selection of new books and audio books available at the Copperas Cove Public Library.
One of the newest audio books that the library has acquired is “Becoming” by Michelle Obama. In this memoir, Obama shows readers what her world is like as she chronicles her experiences, from her childhood growing up in Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world’s most famous address. As first lady of the United States of America, Obama established herself as a powerful advocate for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world.
The library has also picked up a new Nicholas Sparks novel, “Every Breath.” In this romance, Hope Anderson is facing some difficult decisions about her future. At 36, she’s been dating her boyfriend for six years. With no wedding in sight, and her father recently diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s disease, she decides to use a week at her family’s cottage in Sunset Beach, North Carolina, where she meets a charming man who calls her entire life plan into question.
These are just a couple of the books the Copperas Cove Public Library has recently made available.
To find out more about what is happening at the library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
