Now that tax season is officially here, The Copperas Cove Public Library is seeing a steady influx of residents hoping to get free tax help from the AARP.
Every Wednesday, the organization hosts a free tax preparation clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for residents.
The clinic is first come, first served, so library staff recommends anyone who needs help should get to the library as early as possible.
Also going on at the library this week, staff and volunteers will be holding toddler time and story time at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. The theme of the readings next week will be Teeth.
The library will also offer e-book help from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. The service is designed to help readers new to digital reading devices learn how to check out electronic books from the library over the internet.
The Double C Square Dance group will be hosting square dance lessons at the library from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The lessons are to prepare attendees for the group’s bi-monthly dances at the library every other Friday.
The Scribes Guild will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. The group will discuss writing styles during medieval times and give lessons and instruction on how to write in the style of the period.
The library will offer activities Thursday for home-schooled students. The activities start at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.