Now that the first full month of school is officially upon us, students in Copperas Cove are buckling down and preparing for upcoming assignments and projects.
One place in town that offers a wealth of information and opportunity is the Copperas Cove Public Library. In addition to having plenty of information necessary for research purposes, there are also fun events happening nearly every day of the week at the library.
Every Tuesday, the library hosts Toddler Time at 10 a.m. The reading event is for children ages 1 to 3. The library also hosts Story Time on Thursdays at 10 a.m. for children ages 3 to 5.
The theme of Toddler Time and Story Time this week will be dinosaurs.
Also on Tuesday, the Double C Square Dance group holds lessons at the library at 6 p.m. The weekly lessons are meant to prepare attendees for the bi-monthly square dances the second and fourth Fridays of the month.
The next square dance will be happening at 7 p.m. Sept. 14.
On Wednesday, the library offers Read to Bruno, which is designed to help early readers get comfortable reading out loud by practicing with a therapy dog. Bruno is a therapy dog belonging to a library volunteer who brings him in for the sessions. He will be at the library from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The Maker’s Club will meet at the library from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss projects they have been working on and to get feedback on future activities.
To find out more about what is happening at the library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
