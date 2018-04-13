The Copperas Cove Public Library is winding down a busy week, with today and Saturday the final days of National Library Week.
Today is Photo Friday and any library visitor who posts a photo to social media with the library tagged in the location and shows it to the library staff will receive a free library cup.
The Friends of the Library book sale continues today. The group is offering a lightly used books at low prices. Deals are available, with 25-cent books offered at 11 for $1 and 50-cent books four for $1.
The big National Library Week event will be Rally Day on Saturday. Residents can visit the library meeting room to meet authors Elizabeth Moon, Helen Munday and Lynette Sowell, who will be signing books and chatting with fans.
Patrons can also see table displays and visit with people from clubs and organizations sponsored by the library.
The Friends of the Library will also be offering free books from the book sale.
The library has plenty of events lined up for next week, as well. On Monday, the library will be offering Donuts and Databases, during which staff will show off a newly acquired business database to attendees, while also offering donuts.
Every Tuesday, the library hosts Toddler Time at 10 a.m. The reading event is for children ages 1 to 3. The library hosts Story Time on Thursdays at 10 a.m. for children ages 3 to 5. The theme of the reading times this week is Bugs, Bugs, Bugs.
E-book help, from 2 to 3 p.m, is also on Tuesdays. The service is designed to help readers new to digital reading devices learn how to check out electronic books from the library over the internet.
The Double C Square Dance group holds lessons at the library at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. The weekly lessons are meant to prepare attendees for the bi-monthly square dances the second and fourth Fridays of the month.
On Thursday, area teenagers are invited to the monthly Teen Reading Group, which gives the library a chance to show off some of the new teen novels it has acquired in the past month. The group meets from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
To find out more about what is happening at the library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
