The nation will be celebrating Independence Day on the Fourth of July on Wednesday, and people will be taking a break from work or activities to spend quality time with friends and family.
Sadly, this means the Copperas Cove Public Library will not be open Wednesday, but don’t worry too much, as there will still be plenty of summer reading fun to be had during the rest of the week.
For instance, Toddler Time and Story Time will still be at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. The theme of the reading will be music and movement.
The summer reading event Tuesday is the Self Defense America Class that will be starting at 2 p.m. Children ages 5 to 11 are invited to a martial arts demonstration where Self Defense America students will show off the skills and techniques they have been learning in their training.
On Thursday, the library will host the big event of the week, which is scheduled for three showings — the Austin Reptile Show. The show offers children a chance to see and touch a variety of reptiles as well as learn about safe ways to care for them.
The Thursday shows are generally the most attended programs each week during the Summer Reading Program.
As such, the library usually hits max capacity and has to turn some people away at the door.
To prevent this, the library issues tickets for each Thursday showing at the front desk beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The tickets are first come, first served, so visitors should make sure to grab a ticket for the showing they wish to attend.
To find out more about what is happening at the public library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
