Music isn’t something people generally associate with the word “library.”
When people think of libraries, they think of hushed tones and quiet reading. But this week things may get a little loud at the library as Lucas Miller, the “Singing Zoologist,” will be the big show Thursday for the Summer Reading Program.
Miller’s show “give(s) your kids a positive introduction to science that leaves them excited, confident and curious,” according to his website, http://singingzoologist.com.
Not only does the show involve singing activities, Miller also uses puppets and other visuals to help teach children about science.
The program will have two showings, one at 2 p.m. and one at 6 p.m. Like every Thursday program, tickets for the shows will be available at the front desk beginning at 9 a.m. Seating is first-come, first-served.
Also this week, the library will offer Toddler Time and Story Time at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. The theme of this week’s reading will be noisy animals.
Children ages 5 to 11 will get to experience some fun with STEM activities Tuesday at 2 p.m. Barnes & Noble will offer multiple activities in areas of science, technology, engineering and math.
On Wednesday, the teen group will be getting to take part in a hands-on activity. Professional juggler Matt Tardy will be at the library and will be teaching teens the finer points of juggling. The teen group meets at 2 p.m.
To find out more about what is happening at the library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
