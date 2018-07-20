All good things must come to an end. Sadly, this also includes the Summer Reading Program at the Copperas Cove Public Library, which will be celebrating its final week starting Monday.
The program will be going out with a bang, however, as the library will host a pizza party for teens and for young readers who reached level three on their summer reading chart.
The pizza party for young readers will be Tuesday, and most invitations have already been handed out to level three readers.
The pizza party for teens will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and library Director Kevin Marsh is hopeful for the turnout, as he said “teen attendance has been up this year..” Both pizza parties will be sponsored by Domino’s.
The remodeling at the library is also progressing well, according to Marsh.
Staff has finished restocking the shelves in the fiction section, which just finished undergoing remodeling.
Marsh said there are two segments of the adult section left to remodel and then, once the Summer Reading Program is complete, work will begin on remodeling the entryway to the library.
Although the Summer Reading Program may be coming to an end, that doesn’t mean residents have to stop reading during the summer.
The library continues to add new books to the shelves every week in every genre.
Here are just a few of the newest additions to the library:
- “The Miracle of Love,” by Amy Newmark.
- “Minority Leader: How to Lead from the Outside and Make Real Change,” by Stacey Abrams.
- “The Girls of Mischief Bay,” by Susan Mallery.
- “Sweet Little Lies,” by Jill Shalvis.
