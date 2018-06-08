The summer months have officially begun, and the Copperas Cove Public Library is ready to kick things into high gear with the start of the Summer Reading Program.
Something will be happening almost every day at the library each week during the summer, with the big events holding multiple showings each Thursday.
The program will officially start Tuesday, and events will kick off with a bang — or more of a clang — as the Society for Creative Anachronism will be conducting a medieval combat exhibition.
Group members will be at the event in full medieval garb, showing off both the fighting styles of the time as well as the various crafts and tools that were used back then.
Members of the group design and make many of their own clothes as well as design for each other, so there will be a large selection of items on display for visitors to examine. The Medieval Combat and Crafts event will begin at 2 p.m.
Also on Tuesday the library will be hosting Story Time for children ages 0 to 3 at 10 a.m.. The theme of the reading will be colors and shapes.
On Wednesday, a Teen Reading event is at 2 p.m. A professional artist will be at the event and show teens the basics of how to draw manga. The group is meant for children ages 11 to 15.
The big event for the week will be the Wild Things Zoofari at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m .Thursday. Some of the animals the program has available include a wallaby, a ring-tailed lemur, a squirrel monkey and a kangaroo, though the library staff is not sure exactly what animals the Zoofari will feature.
As Thursday events have tended to reach max capacity in years past, tickets for the program will be able at the front desk beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Tickets are first-come, first-served, and the seating is limited to 150 people for each show time.
To find out more about what is happening at the library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
