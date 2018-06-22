After taking a trip to the other side of the world this week, children visiting the Copperas Cove Public Library on Thursday will be traveling into the past with “Dinosaur George” for the next big Summer Reading event.
The Dinosaur George Company is a traveling museum that tours schools and museums across the country and gives children and families a chance to experience history without having to travel to a distant museum.
The Dinosaur George museum “is filled with numerous authentic and replica skulls, teeth, claws, bones and eggs from around the world,” according to the company’s website, www.dinosaurgeorge.com.
The Dinosaur George event will have two showing Thursday, one at 2 p.m. and one at 6 p.m.
Tickets for each showing will be available at the library’s front desk beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday. There will be opportunities to purchase souvenirs at the event.
Also this week during summer reading, Toddler Time and Story Time will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. The theme of the readings will be Nursery Rhymes.
Children ages 5 to 11 will be learning fire safety at the library Tuesday. The Copperas Cove Fire Department will be on hand to provide useful safety tips and help children and families better understand what to do in case of a fire. The educational event will begin at 2 p.m.
On Wednesday, the Teen Group will get the chance to participate in a line dance party. A professional dance instructor will be at the library to teach teens classic line dances like the chicken dance or the Hokey Pokey. The dance party will start at 2 p.m.
To find out what else is happening at the public library, call 254-547-3826 or go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library.
