Several hundred people gathered on Monday to say their solemn goodbyes to Frank Seffrood, Mayor of Copperas Cove, who died last Friday of cancer at the age of 79. Holy Family Catholic Church in Cove was filled with family members, friends and residents for the service Monday morning, followed by his burial with full military honors at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Seffrood, an Army veteran who served as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam, was known for his commitment to the city and to his country.
"He always said, 'Yes,'" said Kevin Keller, public information officer for the City of Copperas Cove. Keller said he knew Seffrood for 12 years. "Anytime someone would call on him to be at an event, he would say, 'I'll be there,' even if he had two other events scheduled. He just managed to fit it in."
In December, Seffrood was elected to serve a second term as mayor. He leaves behind his wife, Rita, three children and three grandchildren.
This story will be updated.
