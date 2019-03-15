Copperas Cove
Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 7:36 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Isabelle Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury, family violence, and interference with emergency phone call was reported at 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Indecency with a child by sexual contact was reported at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Kidnapping was reported at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Lampasas
Assault was reported at 12:26 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Fourth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 5:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Mills Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
An accident was reported at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
Compiled by
Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
