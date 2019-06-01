Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A criminal warrant was executed for another agency at 2:53 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Nina Drive.
Burglary of a building-forced entry was reported at 3:35 a.m. Friday in 2600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:34 a.m. Friday on East Dean Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:02 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:25 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Sevilla Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 12:08 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Mary Bryan Street.
Theft of between $750 and $2,500 was reported at 1:17 a.m. Friday on Cactus Drive.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 2:21 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Credit card abuse was reported at 2:26 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Strike of a fixture/highway landscaping of under $200 was reported at 7:17 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 7:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
Reckless damage was reported at 1:34 p.m. in the 2900 block of East Business highway 190.
Criminal mischief of between $100 and $750 was reported at 2:27 p.m. in the 2900 East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 4:12 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An unattended death was reported at 4:14 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft of between $100 and $750 was reported at 6:48 p.m. in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Harker Heights does not report a police blotter on weekends.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 3:24 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Farm-to-Market 580.
Theft was reported at 8:37 a.m. Friday on Kathie Lane.
Theft was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:41 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:51 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Northington Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 9:20 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 10:06 p.m. in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
