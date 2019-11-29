Allin House

Members of the Copperas Cove Historical Society hope the Allin House could be a potential location for a museum and historical preservation site in Copperas Cove.

 John Clark | Herald

What started as a discussion among friends about the need to preserve Copperas Cove’s heritage and history is evolving into an organized and growing effort to keep local tradition alive and promote the city’s 140-year-old story.

“For many years, there have been a lot of us wondering why nobody was preserving our history,” said Joyce Hauk, president of the newly formed Copperas Cove Historical Society. “Why wasn’t somebody doing something formal, like having a museum to save and preserve our artifacts and stories, and so on.

