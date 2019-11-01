Jackson Gibbs

Jackson Gibbs

 courtesy photo

“I was quiet, but not blind.” These words from Jane Austen are a perfect description for Williams/Ledger Elementary first grade student, Jackson Gibbs.

The quiet six year old keenly observes what is going on around him and he cares deeply for others. When crowned Junior Mister Five Hills earlier this year, Gibbs chose his community service platform without hesitation. He wanted to begin a weekend backpack program to provide meals for students who would otherwise go hungry when not in school.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.