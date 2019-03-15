The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce 39th Annual Rabbit Fest hops into town soon.
The 2019 event will take place May 16 through May 19 at Copperas Cove’s City Park.
Each year over 20,000 people attend this festival which offers food and craft vendors, carnival rides, live entertainment, and much more.
The Rabbit Fest Parade will take place Saturday morning, May 18. Vendor applications and parade participant applications are currently available at www.rabbitfest.com.
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce also announced the second annual Amateur Night to take place May 16. The chamber is currently scheduling entertainment.
If you are a local entertainer, interested in performing at Rabbit Fest, contact the Chamber at 254-547-7571 for more information.
