COPPERAS COVE — The Lampasas Copperas Cove Relay for Life was forced to move inside Saturday due to wet conditions at S.C. Lee Junior High School.
The relay was moved down the street to Williams/Ledger Elementary School, where relay teams set up their event canopies and decorated them just like they were outdoors.
“Outside is a lot easier for the set up, because you have...a constant track,” event leadership team member Stacey Bradley said Saturday. “(Here), we have the cones set up for people to go around and walk outside and inside, so there is an active track they can walk.”
The annual event — aimed to raise money to fight cancer — kicked off with an opening ceremony that included a proclamation from the city read by Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah.
Cancer survivors walked the first lap, while the second lap featured both survivors and caregivers.
Meanwhile, relay teams were actively hawking food, pictures, memorabilia and other items to try to increase their team fundraising totals. Final totals were set to be announced close to midnight at the end of the event. Bradley said last week that the relay should raise much more than its $35,000 goal.
