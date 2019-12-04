More than 70 contestants signed up to take to the stage on Saturday hoping to capture one of the Krist Kindl Charity Pageant crowns. But for Briana Liles, the pageant is about much more than a sparkling tiara.

Ironically, Liles captured her first Copperas Cove crown on the Krist Kindl stage two years ago in 2017 when she won the title of Junior Miss Krist Kindl before going on to win the title of Preteen Miss Five Hills 2018 and Five Hills Ambassador 2019.

