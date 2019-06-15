COPPERAS COVE —— “Just a bunch of people trying to clean up.”
That was Curtis Waller’s assessment Saturday as he loaded broken and twisted metal items into the back of his trailer along Grimes Crossing Road in Copperas Cove.
Waller was one of the few people working to remove debris in the Big Divide neighborhood Saturday morning. It’s been nearly six days since a tornado rated as an EF-02 touched down near the intersection of Big Divide and Grimes Crossing roads. The tornado traveled in a path that took it along Big Divide Road, weakening as it curled toward the southeast. A map of the storm-damaged area provided by the city of Copperas Cove estimates the tornado finally evaporated near Veterans Avenue.
The city released an initial assessment that 196 homes were damaged last Sunday. Three of them were said to be uninhabitable. Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young said in a news release Friday that some homeowners may have been left off that list and encouraged them to seek help from their insurer if they haven’t already done so.
REPAIRS BEGINNING
Since Sunday, much has been done to advance the cleanup of the Big Divide area. Local insurance agents have met with clients, sorting through initial claims and helping explain what their individual policies cover. After getting temporary protection from further damage Sunday night from tarps and sheets of plastic, by Monday homeowners were calling roofing companies and restoration services to start the process of temporary repairs and debris cleanup.
Allstate Insurance agent Ira Brand of Copperas Cove said Sunday’s tornado resulted in the most claims in the shortest period of time that he’s ever experienced. He knew of 21 claims filed as of mid-day Wednesday.
A team of Allstate adjusters was expected to start evaluating damage and claims quickly, Brand said, though he didn’t specifically know when they would be arriving. Individual adjusters will create a damage estimate and have the ability to issue a check immediately, in most cases.
It will then be up to the homeowner to negotiate with a contractor on the price of repairs. After that cost is determined, Brand said the homeowner can come back to the insurer seeking additional compensation based on their policy.
Brand said most standard homeowner policies cover the damage caused by the tornado. However, damage to outbuildings such as sheds is often limited and full replacement has to be added to the standard policy.
David Millican of Farmers Insurance in Copperas Cove said he had received about 40 claims into his office as of Wednesday.
He went out to talk with customers after the tornado hit. Among the worst damage he saw was a tree that actually hit the customer’s home and disconnected the power line to the structure.
Millican stressed that getting the affected homes patched up until permanent repairs are made was important, because it helps reduce the amount of damage that rain and moisture can do to a home.
Millican also said that generally, when a strong storm causes damage, insurance rates do not go up.
Other insurance agents contacted for this story referred the Herald to their regional offices for further comment.
Gina Wilken of State Farm Insurance said Thursday that claims adjusters were already in the area investigating claims. She did not have any information on how many customers were affected by the tornado.
LOW RISK OF TORNADOES
If history is any indication, the area is at a very low risk of experiencing another June tornado in the near future.
Patricia Sanchez of the National Weather Service said from 1950 to this year, Coryell County has only had two tornadoes in June. There have been no June tornadoes in Bell County since 1950.
Moreover, the intensity of the tornado is unusual for this area, especially at this time of year. Sanchez said tornado season generally is most severe in April or May, with the frequency and intensity of funnel clouds usually dying down in the summer.
But while history indicates the Big Divide tornado is a rare event, Sanchez said any time that there is a tornado alert for Central Texas, everyone should pay attention. She said that tropical air masses from the Gulf of Mexico interact with air masses in the southern plains, creating instability that can quickly turn into severe storms.
DISASTER DECLARED
The city aided the cleanup effort Wednesday by issuing a disaster proclamation. City officials said the declaration allowed them to activate the city’s emergency plan and concentrate resources on the cleanup effort. That included sending more Solid Waste bulk pickup trucks to the area to start getting debris that had been moved to the side of each street.
The results of that effort were evident Saturday morning. Three city trucks were working to pick up brush along Logsdon Street, and most streets south of that point were clear of brush piles.
Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department Director Jamie Duncan said personnel would continue to work through the day Saturday and then again on Monday to finish picking up the debris that is left. Fees for picking up bulk trash and brush are waived through the end of the day Monday.
“Once the drivers pick it up in our city trucks, we’ll bring it back to the transfer station, we’ll get a weight on that material...and then we will take that material out to (a) landfill,” Duncan said. “A couple times a year we will grind that down and dispose of the material.”
Duncan said the challenge this week has been trying to carry out normal waste collection operations while also managing the clean up in the Big Divide Road area.
“(It’s been) a balancing act between personnel and resources that I have available and then applying them to the most critical needs.
The Copperas Cove Solid Waste transfer station was also open Saturday to give affected residents a place to get rid of their debris.
“This morning we’ve had a steady flow of customers early in the morning and I foresee that continuing on through noon,” Duncan said.
LITTLE INFRASTRUCTURE DAMAGE
A few residents in the northern part of the affected area were still pulling debris from their backyards Saturday morning ahead of the city trucks working to pick it up. Others were out cutting their grass like it was just a normal Saturday, ignoring the piles of wood, tree limbs, siding and other items that waited by the road.
The quiet was a complete turnaround from traffic and activity earlier in the week, when contractors, utility workers and gawkers drove up and down the streets.
While damage claims are likely to run into the millions, Copperas Cove leaders think the neighborhood and the city really dodged a bullet when it comes to the damage sustained.
“As a community we are just extremely fortunate that it was so short-lived,” Copperas Cove Public Works Director Scott Osburn said Friday. Osburn said that other than some street signs, the city’s infrastructure was largely untouched.
Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young, who is the Emergency Management Coordinator for the city, announced Friday that the Building Officials Association of Texas would be sending representatives to the area Monday to begin a preliminary damage assessment.
“That’s going to be our estimation of how much damage of how damage we think has occurred on these person properties, as well as the public property,” Young said last week. “We’re going to look at these personal properties and be able to put...together a formalized report.
Young says the tornado is probably the second-largest disaster he’s been a part of in the 30 years he’s been with the fire department.
“If I was to say magnitude of disaster and complications associated with it, from my side of things...the Harmon Road fire last year was probably number one,” Young said.
The fire last July burned an estimated 2,887 acres. Many area fire units worked around the clock for more than a week to fully contain the fire.
Young said that the reaction of those living in the neighborhood has been a little different from stories you normally hear after a tornado.
“We’ve had folks that have reached out, like ‘what can I do, where can I volunteer, where can I donate money?’ Pretty much we haven’t had people lining up saying I need this, I need that,” Young said.
“Everyone is going about their business, not dwelling on it. They’re moving forward.”
Herald reporters Thad Imerman and Hunter King contributed to this story
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.