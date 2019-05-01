A threat of violence at S.C. Lee Junior High School in Copperas Cove has been dismissed by police as not credible.
Principal Jimmy Schuck said in a letter to parents that the school was notified Wednesday morning of social media posts regarding a student who had allegedly made threatened to harm others at the school.
Schuck said the school called the Copperas Cove Police Department after being notified of the social media posts. Officers arrived at the school within minutes and began an investigation into the possible threat.
After a joint investigation by the police and the school district, it was determined that there was no evidence to support the accusation against the unidentified student.
Copperas Cove ISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said that the school was not placed on lockdown as a result of the alleged threat.
Schuck said police are still investigating the social media posts that led to the concern. He added that the school and the Copperas Cove Independent School District would always take immediate precautions to protect students.
He also encouraged parents to talk to their children about immediately notifying school staffers about any threats or suspicious behavior they hear or see.
