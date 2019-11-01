COPPERAS COVE — S. C. Lee student Taylor Trimm turned the wheel of the pedal cart as hard as she could. She thought she had left a wide enough berth that she easily cleared the orange cone that represented a child standing in the street. Instead, she ran over it.

Trimm and other S. C. Lee Junior High students in all grade levels got to experience how a person is impaired through drugs and alcohol through the Fort Hood Army Substance Abuse Program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.