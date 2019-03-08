Killeen resident Joe Lathrop on Saturday morning came out to First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove wanting to take action after seeing headlines of tragedies within churches.
“We cry. We mourn. We pray. And then we forget,” Lathrop said. “This is really eye-opening for me.”
A two-day church security and intruder response training continued from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cove church.
Lathrop, who attends First Baptist Church of Killeen, was joined with about eight of his fellow church goers inspired to boost awareness of potential dangers that could occur within their place of worship. Those dangers, according to Lathrop, include mostly health-related concerns among guests, but also a small percentage of violent clashes.
“We want to make sure we’re ready for all that,” he said.
Guy Beveridge, director of business development for Strategos International, presented to several dozen who congregated to learn of security plans that protect church bodies while still maintaining a welcoming environment.
Strategos International has been teaching church safety and security for more than a decade, Beveridge said. The majority of the company is prior-military or prior-law enforcement, he added, with a headquarters church based in Kansas City.
“We recognized a need in our church and brought it out to the masses,” Beveridge said.
“What we’re finally understanding is that there is a real risk that everybody has. And there’s a real fear. Fear is simply having a problem with no solution.”
From 1999 to present, a more than 2000 percent increase in violence in churches has been observed, according to Strategos International statistics.
“And it’s not just for churches. We do schools, hospitals, we do corporations and businesses,” Beveridge said. “We are finally realizing that we can’t just take a backseat to this.”
