Save A Pet animal rescue searching for volunteers

COPPERAS COVE — The manager of Save A Pet animal rescue in Copperas Cove is looking for some help following a tornado that struck the Big Divide area last Sunday.
“Right now what we really need are people willing to volunteer and help with labor, as well as more large kennels,” Brittany Weimert said Wednesday. “Many of our 10’x10’ and 4’x8’ enclosures were damaged, and legally many of our animals need to be housed in a space at least that big.”
About 40 animal from Save A Pet were displaced following the storm.
“Our biggest concern right now is that we had five birds escape, and two are still missing,” Weimert said.
The two birds still at large are a crested caracara and a red phase screech owl. Weimert said the birds were considered unreleasable, meaning they are incapable of surviving in the wild.
“They are education birds (used to teach people about Texas animals) and we call them our wildlife ambassadors,” Weimert said. “The caracara is a grounded bird, his wing is injured, so he can’t go very far, but the owl could have flown anywhere.”
Weimert said if the caracara is still missing Sunday, she will be organizing a search party with volunteers and area residents to begin combing a five-mile radius to hopefully recover the bird.
Several dog and cat cages were knocked around or destroyed, allowing the animals inside to escape. While the dogs immediately sought shelter on the porch, Weimert said the feral cats apparently took the opportunity to explore the surrounding area.
Also, the large enclosure that normally houses Tank — a tortoise native to Africa — had part of its fence torn down and also had two mattresses of unknown origin dropped into it.
Weimert said the community has been incredibly helpful and supportive in helping the rescue, clean and rebuild after the storm. Many people have donated large amounts of animal food and several local businesses have offered the shelter discounts on supplies. Those interested in donating supplies or labor can contact Save A Pet through Facebook at www.facebook.com/SaveAPetCopperasCoveArea.
Save A Pet is acutally in a position to help others who might have been affected by the tornado.
“We actually have a surplus of cat and dog food right now, thanks to so many donations,” Weimert said. “I know a lot of other people and animals were affected by the storm, so if anyone needs help feeding their animals because of it please contact us on Facebook and we can donate some of our food.”
