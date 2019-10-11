Donna Higgins

Donna Higgins

 courtesy photo

Donna Higgins has always had a passion for children, especially those with exceptional needs. She attended the University of North Texas graduating with a Bachelor’s in Special Education. Higgins taught as a special education teacher for more than two decades at Copperas Cove ISD.

“I was able to touch so many more lives that way and taught severely handicapped, autistic, multi-handicapped, resource and otherwise disabled children,” Higgins said. “I loved my work, and I’m proud to have taught in Copperas Cove ISD for 25 years.”

