Ronald Stratman arrives to work early every morning and you will often find him staying late to ensure his work area is clean and ready for the next day. Stratman is the shop foreman for CCISD’s Transportation Department and he is on call 24-hours a day. He has worked for the district for 13 years and was named the 2019 CCISD Transportation Department Employee of the Year.

CCISD Director of Transportation Gary Elliott said Stratman makes himself available to support students and staff at any given time.

