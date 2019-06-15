For Jessica Darvell, who lives on Logsdon Street, June 9 was a day like any other. She spent the day doing chores while her husband was away in California.
“I had just actually finished painting my concrete porch,” Darvell said.
About 5 p.m., she looked outside and saw a storm approaching. She and the kids prepped for the storm by covering the pool.
“I was like ‘This is going to be a bad one.’”
“We could see something was coming,” Darvell said. “But something was kind of off about it ... or it was just picking up really fast.
“I’m not superstitious, but I got a weird feeling,” Darvell said. “I was like ‘This is going to be a bad one.’”
When it got nearly as dark as night, and the power went out, she told her children to seek shelter.
“I said ‘Get in the bathroom,’ and we grabbed flashlights, and we had, like, an emergency kit, and we went in there and we hunkered down,” she said.
Darvell said she called her husband and was trying to keep her kids calm as she was feeling panicked.
“I honestly thought we were going to die,” she said.
Darvell said the noise from the storm was loud. She heard hissing, something that sounded like a boom, and she felt as though the house was shaking. The windows in the master bedroom blew out, and she heard things banging around.
The pressure in the house dropped.
“It was frightening, because you couldn’t see,” Darvell said. “I thought that the house was going to cave in on us.”
The aftermath
In the backyard, their fence was gone.
The pool was gone.
Their trampoline was gone.
A trailer was pushed up to a dirt berm just past the fence line.
Their grill, which was locked with brakes, was dragged across the porch to the other side of the house.
Their boat was moved approximately 2 feet forward off the wheel chocks.
Once the immediate danger passed, friends came to help with temporary repairs. They put tarp over the windows and over where air vents had blown off her roof.
Feeling shaken
Darvell said she still feels shaken up and it will take a while for her and her family to not have bad memories about the tornado.
She said her daughter told her she doesn’t think she will be able to handle the wind anymore.
“With the threat of it again, or I hope at least if a storm comes through, it doesn’t come near my house,” Darvell said. “I think I might have to go through like a three or more storms where nothing happens, and I might feel OK.”
Emily Ellis of Ellis Group Counseling in Harker Heights said Darvell’s reaction to the tornado is completely normal.
“Natural disasters such as earthquakes, tornadoes or hurricanes can cause symptoms of trauma similar to those of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD),” said Ellis, who is a licensed professional counselor and family therapist. “These natural disasters often affect a large group of people at once, both directly and indirectly.”
Ellis said that, following the shock of the initial event, those affected can feel anxiety, depression, guilt and fear, and can suffer from nightmares or flashbacks.
“In general, individuals should seek professional help if they find their daily functioning is impaired by the trauma or they continue to suffer from PTSD symptoms for more than a month,” Ellis said. “For individuals who are nervous about seeking professional help, there are counselors that work with therapy dogs in session to create a comfortable, familiar environment for clients to process trauma.”
Ellis also has some advice for parents who have a child affected by an event like a tornado.
“It is important for parents to talk to their kids about ... potential triggers,” Ellis said, speaking generally of factors like being afraid of the wind. “(Parents should) remind them of the factors in place that keep them safe. Safety planning as a family can be helpful to prepare your child of what to do in the case of an emergency.”
Support from businesses
Darvell said the community response was tremendous. Businesses such as Chick-fil-A and Kona Ice were out providing food. She even noticed H-E-B have representatives in the neighborhood. U-Haul has offered free storage for 30 days and has also delivered storage boxes to people’s houses.
Moving forward
Darvell’s husband returned Monday night. In the days after the tornado, the Darvells contacted their insurance company, USAA. The Darvells play the waiting game now to find out what USAA will pay. They said the approval and payment should come within seven to 10 days, and they already have a contractor ready to begin repairs when the insurance money has been deposited.
