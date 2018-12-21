After a week off, the Bulldawgs return to action today, hosting Harker Heights at 8 p.m.
Copperas Cove has been idle since Dec. 14, when they suffered a 54-40 loss at state-ranked Waco Midway.
With a 1-2 record in District 12-6A, the Bulldawgs enter the contest in a three-way tie for fifth place in the standings. The Class 6A No. 14 Panthers sit alone atop the district with an undefeated record through three games, while No. 16 Ellison (3-1) and No. 17 Shoemaker (3-1) are tied for second place, and Killeen is 2-2.
The Bulldawgs are deadlocked with Belton and Waco, while Harker Heights (1-3) and Temple (1-3) round out the standings.
The Knights are coming off a near upset of Midway on Tuesday.
Led by five double-digit scorers, Harker Heights rallied from a 57-51 deficit in the game’s final two minutes to force overtime, but the Panthers controlled the extra period, winning 76-70 after the Knights scored the first three points of overtime to lead 62-59.
The Bulldawgs (10-7) will take a break from district competition during the holidays, returning to the court Thursday, when they travel to compete at the three-day Buda Hays tournament.
Copperas Cove resumes its district schedule Jan. 2 in a home game against Shoemaker.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Lady Bulldawgs could be in sole possession of first place in the district race after tonight.
Copperas Cove will look to capture its fifth consecutive district victory when it hosts Harker Heights at 6:30 p.m., and a victory coupled with a Belton loss at Ellison would elevate the Lady Bulldawgs to the top of the standings.
Copperas Cove and the Lady Tigers enter the day with identical 4-1 records, while the Lady Knights (4-2) and Midway (3-2) follow. The Lady Eagles (3-3), Killeen (3-3), Temple (2-3), Waco (1-4) and Shoemaker (0-5) round out the standings.
The Lady Bulldawgs (14-5) are coming off a 55-50 win at Midway on Dec. 14, while Harker Heights defeated the Pantherettes 67-58 on Tuesday.
After tonight, Copperas Cove travels to compete in the three-day McDonald’s Holiday Tournament at College Station before resuming district play Jan. 2 at Shoemaker.
WRESTLING
Copperas Cove wrestlers Dustin Jacoby, Sa’id Alvarado Madrid, Landon Robison and D’Adrian Adame earned gold medals Saturday in a round-robin tournament at Gatesville also featuring Cameron Yoe and Leander Rouse.
Jacoby won in the 106-pound division, Alvarado in 120, Robison in 145, and Adame in 220.
Silver medalists for the Bulldawgs were Jaden Aldrich (152), Marquis Brooks (160), McKenneth Davis (195) and Kiel Parkhurst (285).
The Bulldawgs return to action Saturday for the Doc Hess Tournament in Bryan.
BOWLING
The Bulldawgs and Lady Bulldawgs are off the holidays, and they will not resume competition until next year.
Copperas Cove returns to the lanes Jan. 8, when they play Harker Heights at Killeen Bowlerama. Copperas Cove is scheduled to play Ellison on Jan. 14 and Memorial Christian on Jan. 21.
The Bulldawgs enter the break fifth in the district standings with a 1-2 record, while the Lady Bulldawgs are last in the six-team field at 0-3.
