Former Ennis head baseball coach Bob Macy is the new skipper of the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs.
Macy spent three seasons with the Lions, all ending with playoff berths and winning seasons, including a district championship. He accepted the Ennis coaching position under former athletic Director Jack Alvarez, who is now the athletic director and head football coach at Copperas Cove.
The Lions won District 14-5A in 2016 under Macy with a 16-3 district record and went 24-9 overall.
In 2017, Ennis went 18-14 and were 19-11 this past spring, both times finishing in third place with a 6-4 district record.
The Lions advanced to the second round twice — 2016 and 2018 — and got swept by Whitehouse the first year and fell in three games to No. 4 Georgetown last month.
Before being eliminated in 2017 by Bryan, Ennis ousted Seagoville and Temple.
Macy was 61-34 overall (.642), including 28-11 (.718) in district action and 6-7 in the postseason.
Macy, 50, has been a head coach for four teams, and in 11 seasons has amassed a career record of 170-98 (.634) and playoff berths in 10 of those seasons.
Macy succeeds Dusty Brittain in Copperas Cove after Brittain accepted the head baseball coaching position at Seguin.
Brittain led the Bulldawgs to the playoffs in three of his five seasons with Copperas Cove. Last season, the Bulldawgs were second in District 8-6A play, going 25-6-2 overall before suffering a first-round playoff loss to Irving MacArthur.
SUMMER CAMPS
Copperas Cove will hold its Young Bulldawg and Junior Bulldawg football camps later this month.
The Young Bulldawg Camp is for students going into the first through sixth grade, while the Junior Bulldawg Camp is for incoming seventh- through ninth-graders.
Both camps will run from July 30 to Aug. 2 with the Young Bulldawg Camp from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and the Junior Bulldawg Camp from 8 to 11:30 a.m.
The cost for the camps is $40 and includes a T-shirt.
Registration will be accepted on-site prior to the first day of each camp. Partial scholarships are available.
For more information, call 254-547-4111.
VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bulldawgs are less than a month away from beginning their season and will soon be holding tryouts.
The two-day tryout process for the upcoming season begins at 8 a.m. Aug. 1. All physicals and paperwork must be completed prior to Aug. 1.
The Lady Bulldawgs open their season Aug. 6 at Bastrop.
FOOTBALL
The Bulldawgs will be participating in two scrimmages before the start of the upcoming season.
Copperas Cove will host Buda Hays on Aug. 17 at Bulldawg Stadium, and then, the Bulldawgs will travel to play Abilene on Aug. 24.
Start times for both scrimmages are yet to be determined.
Copperas Cove can begin practicing Aug. 6, and its season opener is set for Aug. 31 against Mexico’s Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon.
