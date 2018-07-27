Travis Boyce was recently named the new head boys basketball coach at Copperas Cove after longtime head coach Billy White Jr. stepped down.
“He came highly recommended since I stepped on this campus,” Copperas Cove athletic director Jack Alvarez said of his decision to promote Boyce. “After interviewing with him, I knew I had the guy.”
Boyce also teaches physical education at the high school and coaches track.
He succeeds White, who accepted the role of Copperas Cove High School assistant principal after leading the program for eight seasons.
In other sports, the Bulldawgs track team will now be led by Donald Buckram, who is currently the running backs coach for Copperas Cove.
Buckram was a former running back star for the Bulldawgs and went on to play football for Texas-El Paso.
The Copperas Cove Independent School District also approved the hiring of Bob Macy, who takes over as the Bulldawgs head baseball coach after coaching at Ennis.
In three seasons with the Lions, Macy led Ennis to the playoffs each year, including a District 14-5A title in 2016.
Macy was 61-34 overall, 28-11 in district action and 6-7 in the postseason.
SUMMER CAMPS
Copperas Cove will hold its Young Bulldawg and Junior Bulldawg football camps next week.
The Young Bulldawg Camp is for students going into the first through sixth grade, while the Junior Bulldawg Camp is for incoming seventh- through ninth-graders.
Both camps will run from Monday to Thursday with the Young Bulldawg Camp set for 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and the Junior Bulldawg Camp lasts from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The cost s $40 and includes a T-shirt. Registration will be accepted on-site prior to the first day of each camp. Partial scholarships are available.
For more information, call 254-547-4111.
VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bulldawgs are just weeks away from beginning their season and will soon be holding tryouts.
The two-day tryout process for the upcoming season begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
All physicals and paperwork must be completed prior to Aug. 1.
The Lady Bulldawgs open their season Aug. 6 at Bastrop.
FOOTBALL
The Bulldawgs will participate in two scrimmages prior to the start of the upcoming season.
Copperas Cove will host Buda Hays on Aug. 17 at Bulldawg Stadium, and then, the Bulldawgs will travel to play Abilene on Aug. 24. Start times for both scrimmages are yet to be determined.
Copperas Cove can begin practicing Aug. 6, and its season opener is scheduled for Aug. 31 against Mexico’s Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.