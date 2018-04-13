The Bulldawgs moved into a three-way tie for third place in the District 8-6A standings after defeating Harker Heights 8-0 on Tuesday.
Playing at home, Copperas Cove jumped out early by scoring three runs in the second inning and never eased up, recording at least one run in each of the remaining innings.
The victory came on the heels of a 10-8 win against visiting San Angelo Central, and propelled the Bulldawgs into a tight postseason race.
Looking to return to the playoffs following an absence last year, Copperas Cove (19-4-2, 4-5) is tied with Ellison and Central in the district standings, sitting behind undefeated Waco Midway (9-0) and Belton (6-3) with five games remaining.
The Knights (3-6), Killeen (2-7) and Shoemaker (1-8) round out the standings.
Against Harker Heights, left fielder Nick Izquierdo led the Bulldawgs, going 3 for 3 with a run scored and a stolen base, while teammates Cameron Johnson and Michael Goudeau each finished with a pair of hits.
Defensively, Johnson allowed just one hit and struck out 13 batters in 5.1 innings to earn the pitching victory.
Rain and lighting forced Copperas Cove and the Bobcats to postpone their game Friday to the following afternoon, and when play resumed, the Bulldawgs finished strong, breaking an 8-8 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Brian Hodges and Izquierdo had two hits and two runs apiece for Copperas Cove.
The Bulldawgs will look to sweep their series with Harker Heights on the road tonight at 7 p.m. before playing at Killeen on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
The Lady Bulldawgs defeated Shoemaker 16-5 on Monday after rain and lightning interrupted the contest April 6.
Copperas Cove held a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when the weather caused the delay, and when play resumed, it did not take long for the Lady Bulldawgs to capture a run-rule victory in the sixth inning.
Jayda Carter was responsible for a walk-off RBI single to secure the outcome, and she also had three runs scored. Maria Hanna hit a two-RBI double, while Brooke Schmidt hit a double and earned the pitching victory.
The Lady Bulldawgs, who are 6-5 in district, are set to host Harker Heights tonight at 7 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
The Bulldawgs finished third at the District 8-6A meet, advancing to compete in seven events at the upcoming area meet.
Led by an impressive showing in the pole vault, Copperas Cove scored 79 points and was narrowly beaten out for second place by Shoemaker. The Grey Wolves had 81 points.
Ellison easily won the district championship, scoring 179.5 points.
Kyle Stifflemire earned the Bulldawgs lone gold medal, clearing 15 feet to win the pole vault, while teammates Tim Doyle (13-0) and Darious Fuselier (12-6) were second and fourth, respectively.
The top four finishers in each event advance to Thursday’s area meet at Midway.
Daveon Thomas will compete in two events after placing second in both the discus (168-7) and shot put (48-4.5).
Other area qualifiers for Copperas Cove include Neyland Block (second, high jump, 6-2), Quinton Ford (second, long jump, 21-6), A.J. Acosta (third, 200-meter dash, 22.26 seconds) and the 1,600-relay team of Rusty Cochran, Kenyal Knight, Jaren Key and Yvel Louis (third, 3:31.19).
The Lady Bulldawgs are sending a pair of high jumpers and their 800-relay team to the area meet.
Aidan Chace won the high jump, clearing 5-4, while teammate Jeala Rice tied for third place with a height of 5-0, and on the track, the quartet of Livonna Wallace, Ashli Hawkins, Anayah Copeland and Nadia Robinson crossed the finish line in 1:46.20 to place fourth in the 800 relay.
As a team, the Lady Bulldawgs were seventh with 28 points. Shoemaker (118) won the district championship, while Belton (116), Ellison (103) and Harker Heights (101) followed in the standings.
