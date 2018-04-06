Junior pole vaulter Kyle Stifflemire was one of five Bulldawgs to earn a spot at the upcoming area meet during Wednesday’s District 8-6A meet.
Competing at Leo Buckley Stadium, Stifflemire cleared 15 feet to claim first place in the event.
Additionally, teammates Tim Doyle (13-0) and Darius Fuselier (12-6) placed second and fourth, respectively.
The top four athletes in each event advance to the area meet April 19 at Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium.
In the high jump, senior Neyland Block (6-2) placed second, and Daveon Thomas (168-7) was second in the discus for Copperas Cove.
After only seven field events, the 3,200 and running preliminaries were completed Wednesday, the remainder of the competitions was Thursday. Results were not available.
FOOTBALL
After 24 years as Copperas Cove’s offensive coordinator, Tracy Welch is moving on, accepting a job as head football coach and athletic director at Class 4A, Division I Lake Worth.
Welch joined the Bulldawgs in 1994, helping guide the team to 192 victories with a pair of trips to the state championship game in 2006 and 2007 highlighting his tenure.
The Bullfrogs finished the 2017 season with a 2-9 record but made the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season. Lake Worth will compete in District 6-4A, DI along with Fort Worth Benbrook, Fort Worth Dunbar, Fort Worth Western Hills, Fort Worth Diamond Hills-Jarvis, Kennedale and River Oaks Castleberry.
BASEBALL
The Bulldawgs suffered a narrow road loss Tuesday, falling 10-9 at San Angelo Central after the Bobcats produced the game-winning run on a walk-off double.
Copperas Cove scored the contest’s first run in the top of the first inning, but Central responded with a pair of runs. The Bulldawgs regained the lead in the second inning with a three-run outburst, but the Bobcats answered once again, tallying four runs in the bottom of the inning to build a 6-4 advantage.
The back-and-forth affair continued as Copperas Cove tied the score in the third inning with a pair of runs. Each team added three runs over the following three innings before the Bobcats dramatically ended the game.
Josh Ropple led the Bulldawgs offensively, going 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI, while teammate Tyler Ingram was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Colby Jost also had three RBIs for Copperas Cove.
The Bulldawgs (17-4-2, 3-4) will look to bounce back today, hosting Central at 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
The Lady Bulldawgs improved to 5-5 in district Wednesday, beating Ellison 16-0 on the road.
Jayda Carter recorded a three-run home run, and Brooke Schmidt earned the pitching victory.
Copperas Cove returns to action today, hosting Shoemaker at 7 p.m.
SOCCER
The Bulldawgs landed five players on the 8-6A All-District list, including a first-team selection.
Ray Barros received the highest recognition for Copperas Cove, while teammate Caden Chapman was placed on the second team.
Additionally, Tyler Teeter, Noah Quin and Kaleb Honts were named honorable mentions for the Bulldawgs.
Aidan Henry, of Central, and Belton’s Ethan Evelyn split the most valuable player award, while Shoemaker’s Vance Brown was named offensive player of the year, and teammate Everett Estell shared the newcomer of the year award with Central’s Aldo Ledesma.
Ellison’s Morgan Button and Belton’s Oscar Vargas were named co-defensive players of the year, Belton’s Edgar Soto was named midfielder of the year, and Central’s Logan Miears was named goalkeeper of the year.
Shoemaker head coach Greg Jordan was named coach of the year.
GOLF
The Bulldawgs shot a two-day total of 789 (407-382) to place fifth, and the Lady Bulldawgs finished second with a 176-350—526 at the district tournament this week.
Elle Fox (37-70—107) led the way for the Lady Bulldawgs, who only played a partial first round due to weather, while Marcus Ortiz posted the Bulldawgs’ lowest score with a 97-84—181.
