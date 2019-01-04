The Bulldawgs were in position to upset Class 6A No. 18 Shoemaker on Wednesday, but fell just short, losing 63-57.
After trailing 49-35 in the third quarter, Copperas Cove rallied, behind seniors Quinton Ford and Tyrese Taylor, who scored all but three of Copperas Cove’s points in the period.
The Bulldawgs used an 18-5 outburst to pull within one point, 54-53, midway through the final period, but could not get any closer.
Ford finished with 28 points to go with four rebounds and three steals, and Taylor ended the game with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.
With the loss, Copperas Cove (14-10, 2-3) falls into a three-way tie with Killeen and Waco for third place in the district standings.
The Bulldawgs will look to rebound from the loss today at Temple. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Lady Bulldawgs began in rhythm offensively and never slowed down Tuesday at Shoemaker.
In its first District 12-6A game since losing to Harker Heights on Dec. 21, Copperas Cove scored the first eight points of the contest and cruised from there, earning a 73-32 victory.
Junior forward Kaysha McCloud scored a game-high 15 points in the victory to go with four rebounds and three steals, while teammate Leah Powell contributed 14 points. Additionally, Madisen Honea, Madison Griffon and Jayda Carter each finished with eight points for Copperas Cove.
With the victory, the Lady Bulldawgs (20-6, 5-2) regained a share of the district lead, moving into a four-way tie with Belton, Waco Midway and the idle Lady Knights.
Copperas Cove will look to produce another road win today, when it travel to play Temple at 2:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Copperas Cove will compete for the first time in almost a month Saturday, when they travel to Belton for the New Year Invitational.
The Aquadawgs’ last meet was Dec. 8.
Copperas Cove will become familiar with the pool over the upcoming weeks. In addition to Saturday’s competition, Belton will host the district meet preliminaries and finals on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19, respectively.
BOYS SOCCER
The Bulldawgs opened their season Thursday with a match against Houston St. Thomas at the Temple tournament. A final score was not available.
Copperas Cove continues play at the three-day tournament today against Marlin at 10 a.m. before playing Marble Falls at 2 p.m. The outcomes of the matches will determine whom the Bulldawgs play Saturday.
Copperas Cove will begin its district schedule Jan. 15 at Belton.
WRESTLING
Copperas Cove will return to the mats today for the first time since Dec. 22, taking part in the two-day Cen-Tex Invitational at Waco.
Next week, the Bulldawgs and Lady Bulldawgs will travel to compete against Round Rock McNeil on Wednesday.
BOWLING
The Bulldawgs and Lady Bulldawgs will resume district competition Tuesday, when they play Harker Heights at Killeen Bowlerama.
Copperas Cove also has matches scheduled against Ellison and Memorial Christian on Jan. 14 and Jan. 21, respectively.
