The Bulldawgs play their regular-season finale today, hosting Temple at 7:30 p.m.
With a victory, Copperas Cove (6-3, 4-3 District 12-6A) could potentially return to the playoffs for a second consecutive season, but nothing is guaranteed.
Even if the Bulldawgs upset the Wildcats (8-1, 6-1), Waco must defeat Killeen for Copperas Cove to secure a berth. If the Kangaroos win, they capture the district’s final playoff seed.
The Bulldawgs are coming off a 41-35 victory at Shoemaker thanks in part to senior running back Shontez Simmons, who ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.
The performance was complemented by Copperas Cove quarterback Easton Simpson, who completed 11 of 18 passes for 159 yards and four touchdowns. Jahmeel Rice (5-116) and Quinton Lewis (4-52) each caught two touchdowns.
Temple is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season after falling to Waco Midway 31-28 last week.
VOLLEYBALL
The Lady Bulldawgs’ season came to a close last week, when No. 4 Prosper earned a 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 victory in the area round of the playoffs.
Copperas Cove (41-4) held a 17-13 advantage in the first set, but the Lady Eagles capped off the opening set with a 12-2 outburst before starting the second set by winning nine of the first 12 points. Prosper took control with a 12-2 run, creating a 22-10 cushion the Lady Bulldawgs could not overcome.
Then, in the third set, the Lady Eagles used another quick start to build an insurmountable lead.
Earlier in the week, Copperas Cove won its playoff opener, defeating Mesquite Horn 25-12, 25-14, 25-8.
Despite being eliminated from the postseason, the Lady Bulldawgs have reason to celebrate after seven players landed on the all-district list.
Leah Powell, a junior, was named co-most valuable hitter with Belton’s Kelsey Surovik, senior Kamryn Ash split the most valuable setter award with Belton’s Emily Holder and Ellison’s Jakarta Hope, and senior Christina Pettigrew was honored as most valuable blocker.
Additionally, Aidan Chace and Janice Fa’aola were placed on the first team, while teammates Jada Close and Aviyon Wilborn landed on the second team.
Midway junior Reece Rhodes was named the most valuable player, Ellison’s Jaraysia Hope was named defensive player of the year, and Abbey Karcher was named newcomer of the year.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Senior point guard Madison Griffon had 18 points and six rebounds to lead Copperas Cove to a season-opening 54-52 win Tuesday at A&M Consolidated in College Station.
Kaysha McCloud had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with six steals.
The Lady Bulldawgsresume play at their annual Bush’s Classic today. Copperas Cove plays San Antonio Stevens at noon before facing Del Valle at 5 p.m.
The tournament concludes Saturday with bracket play.
