The Bulldawgs kept their playoff hopes alive by beating Temple 52-50 on Tuesday at home.
Copperas Cove senior Quinton Ford finished with a game-high 16 points to go with 15 rebounds, and Tyrese Taylor contributed an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double in the win.
The outcome leaves the Bulldawgs (19-14, 6-8) in the hunt for the district’s final playoff berth.
With less than a week remaining in the regular season, No. 16 Shoemaker (14-1), Ellison (11-3) and Midway (11-3) have already secured their spot in the postseason. Waco (7-7), Copperas Cove, Killeen (5-9), Belton (4-10), Harker Heights (3-11) and Temple (3-12) follow.
The Bulldawgs will look to continue their push into the playoffs today, when they host Belton at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Lady Bulldawgs closed their regular-season schedule with a win, defeating visiting Temple 69-60 on Tuesday.
Copperas Cove guard Madison Griffon posted 27 points, four assists and three steals in her final home game. The senior was held to two points in the opening quarter but scored 10 points in the second quarter followed by 14-point second half.
Copperas Cove junior Kaysha McCloud complemented Griffon’s outing with a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double.
The production, however, was not enough to keep the Lady Bulldawgs’ hopes of a District 12-6A championship alive.
Deposit the win, Waco Midway secured sole possession of the title with a 44-42 win at Belton, leaving Copperas Cove (27-8, 12-4) and Harker Heights tied for second place.
After flipping a coin to determine seeding, the Lady Bulldawgs were placed in the third seed, setting up a first-round playoff game against Mesquite Horn on Monday.
Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at McLennan Community College in Waco.
FOOTBALL
Nine Copperas Cove football players made their collegiate commitments official Wednesday during a signing ceremony inside the high school’s auditorium.
A trio of Bulldawgs standouts will be heading to California together as defensive lineman B.J. Abraham, linebacker Giovanni King and receiver Quinton Lewis each committed to Monterey Peninsula College. Lewis was Copperas Cove’s leading receiver last season, catching 41 passes for 601 yards and seven touchdowns.
Additionally, standouts Jaylan Brown and Trevor Troy will continue their careers together at Angelo State.
Brown, a linebacker, led the Bulldawgs with 59 tackles, including 21 for a loss, as a senior, while Troy caught 13 passes for 212 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a tight end.
Offensive lineman Ezekiel Buchanan committed to play at Hardin-Simmons after helping Copperas Cove average more than 400 yards of offense in 2018.
Easton Simpson, who signed with Texas Lutheran, completed 119 of 198 passes for 1,755 yards and 18 touchdowns to go with a trio of rushing touchdowns, while Shontez Simmons — an all-district first team selection at running back — averaged 145.5 rushing yards and recorded 14 touchdowns.
BOYS SOCCER
The Bulldawgs suffered a 4-0 loss to Harker Heights at home on Tuesday.
Copperas Cove (1-1-4, 4 points) will look to rebound today, when it travels to play Shoemaker at 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Playing at Harker Heights, Haven Stevenson scored both goals and goalkeeper Kaijah Lamkin earned a shutout as the Lady Bulldawgs beat the Lady Knights 2-0 on Tuesday.
Cove improved to 2-4 (6 points) in district.
Stevenson scored in the 41st and 66th minutes. Adora Lumpkin and Megan Hunter assisted on the goals.
SOFTBALL
The Lady Bulldawgs will get right into the swing of things Tuesday, when they open their season with a District 12-6A contest at Belton. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.