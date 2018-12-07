Copperas Cove suffered a 69-66 loss to visiting Killeen in its District 12-6A opener Tuesday.
The Kangaroos (6-3, 1-0) closed the game with four unanswered points at the free-throw line, including Cortez Ivie’s 1-of-2 showing with 5.6 seconds remaining, and the Bulldawgs missed a desperation heave as time expired.
Copperas Cove (6-5, 0-1) held a narrow 16-15 advantage after the first quarter, before Killeen took a 33-28 lead into the locker room.
Thanks in part to a seven-point third quarter outburst by senior Quinton Ford, the Bulldawgs were back ahead by a point, 50-49, entering the fourth quarter.
Ford posted a game-high 24 points to go with seven rebounds and five blocks in the loss, while Maurice Toney had 12 points, and Tyrese Taylor had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Copperas Cove.
The Bulldawgs are set to continue playing at the three-day Austin LBJ tournament today, and they will resume district competition next week with games against Waco and Waco Midway scheduled for Tuesday and Dec. 14, respectively.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Lady Bulldawgs defeated Killeen 64-46 on Tuesday behind junior Leah Powell’s 18-point, 12-rebound double-double. Additionally, teammates Madison Griffon and Madisen Honea added 14 and 12 points, respectively.
With 6 minutes, 1 second remaining in the fourth quarter, Copperas Cove held a three-point advantage, 41-38, but within 90 seconds, the lead grew to double digits at 48-38.
The teams combined for 25 personal fouls and shot 46 free throws in the first half as Copperas Cove (12-4, 1-1) constructed a 29-25 lead.
The Lady Bulldawgs travel to play Ellison tonight. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Next week, Copperas Cove will host Waco on Tuesday before traveling to Waco Midway on Dec. 14.
SWIMMING
Copperas Cove competed in a prelims/finals meet in Georgetown on Saturday.
Annalynn Barnicoat and Isabelle Avilla qualified for finals in the 100-meter Butterfly for the Lady Bulldawgs.
Jacob Knutson reached the finals in the 100 Backstroke for the Bulldawgs. Additionally, Alex Rosenbaum qualified in the 200 freestyle and the 200 individual medley, Ryan Lippert qualified in the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly, and Justin Green qualified for the “A” finals in the 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle.
The four boys also qualified for “A” finals in the 400 freestyle relay.
Copperas Cove is set to compete at the Killeen meet Saturday.
BOWLING
Gavin Stutz led the Bulldawgs in scoring, but it was not enough to avoid a 17-0 loss to Shoemaker on Tuesday at Killeen’s Hallmark Lanes.
In girls competition, the Lady Grey Wolves earned a 16-1 victory over Copperas Cove. Katelyn Borego earned the lone point for Cove.
Copperas Cove returns to action Tuesday, when it plays Killeen at Hallmark Lanes in Killeen. Then, the Bulldawgs and Lady Bulldawgs will play Harker Heights and Ellison on Jan. 8 and Jan. 14, respectively.
