The Bulldawgs’ season came to a close last weekend as they fell to Irving MacArthur in the opening round of the playoffs.
After missing out on the postseason last year, Copperas Cove captured a victory in Game 1 of the series, but the Cardinals won the next two to capture the bi-district championship and eliminate the Bulldawgs.
Playing at West High School, Copperas Cove was forced to rally in the opener after building an early lead.
The Bulldawgs scored the contest’s first three runs in the bottom of the first inning before inflating their advantage to 4-0 in the second inning.
MacArthur responded with six unanswered runs, though, posting a pair in the third, fifth and sixth innings.
But in the seventh inning, Copperas Cove pulled within a run at 6-5 as Jacob Wagner scored on a wild pitch. Then, third baseman Josh Ropple, who was 3 of 5 hitting, connected for a two-RBI single to give the Bulldawgs a walk-off 7-6 victory.
Copperas Cove had little to celebrate, however, during the next two contests.
The Bulldawgs were held to just two runs in the final games as the Cardinals evened the series with a 3-1 win in Game 2 before advancing with a 5-1 victory in the deciding Game 3.
With the losses, Copperas Cove finishes the season with a 25-6-2 overall record.
SOFTBALL
Eight Lady Bulldawgs landed on the 8-6A All-District List, including a pair of first-team selections.
Junior shortstop Jayda Carter and junior centerfielder Kristen Wasiak were each placed on the first team after helping Copperas Cove finish fourth in the district standings en route to reaching the playoffs.
Carter produced a .642 batting average during district competition to go with 27 hits, including four home runs and eight doubles, 24 RBIs, and 16 runs. Defensively, she had a .810 fielding percentage.
In 50 at bats, Wasiak produced 24 hits, 19 RBIs, 18 runs and a dozen stolen bases. Her fielding percentage was .980.
Freshman pitcher Brooke Schmidt, freshman catcher Alina Salazar, senior second baseman Addie Cook, junior left fielder Nazhoni Wyss, senior right fielder McKenna Miller and junior utility player Maria Hanna all landed on the second team.
Belton shortstop Avery Drake was named most valuable player, while teammate Caleigh Robinson, a junior first baseman, was named offensive player of the year.
Shoemaker’s Maddie Martinez and San Angelo Central’s Ashton McMillan, who are both freshman pitchers, were named co-newcomers of the year, and Waco Midway pitcher/shortstop Jazmine Gendorf was named defensive player of the year.
7-ON-7
The Bulldawgs hosted Lampasas on Wednesday in the first 7-on-7 games this year, and the encounter is also believed to be the first meeting on a football field between the programs since 1994.
Copperas Cove won the game 28-0.
The Bulldawgs scored their first two touchdowns by returning a pair of interceptions to the end zone before recording their remaining points on pass plays.
In junior varsity competition, Copperas Cove’s Gold team won 29-0, while the Blue team lost 18-13.
The Bulldawgs will travel to Lampasas on Thursday.
