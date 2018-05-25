The Bulldawgs capped off their season with some lofty recognition after earning a pair of superlatives and placing five players on the 8-6A All-District Baseball Team.
After helping Copperas Cove finish second in the district standings, Bulldawgs senior Cameron Johnson was named offensive player of the year, while teammate Colby Jost, a junior, was named co-defensive player of the year with Waco Midway senior Clayton Stewart.
Johnson went 14 of 32 during at the plate, including three doubles, during district, accounting for 17 runs and nine RBIs. Defensively, Jost, a shortstop, was involved in a pair of double plays, recorded 11 outs and assisted on 14 more.
The Bulldawgs also emerged with three first-team selections.
Senior pitcher Jaylen Smith was among five pitchers on the list, while senior first baseman Tyler Ingram and junior left fielder Nick Izquierdo were placed among the district’s top infielders and outfielders, respectively.
Two more Copperas Cove players landed on the second team in Josh Ropple, a junior third baseman, and junior outfielder Michael Goudeau.
Bulldawgs juniors Jacob Wagner and Justin Velesky were honorable mentions.
Midway senior Riley Lambert was named most valuable player, while teammates Will Rigney and Joseph Redfield were honored as pitcher of the year and newcomer of the year, respectively.
Copperas Cove (25-6-2) went 10-4 in district competition and returned to the playoffs following a year absence.
SIGNINGS
Five Copperas Cove athletes made their collegiate choices official during a signing ceremony inside the school’s gymnasium.
Bulldawgs basketball players Neyland Block, Frank Alvarado, Justus Honea and Davion Stringer each inked their letters of intent alongside cheerleader Derrick Burleson.
After helping Copperas Cove to its best start in recent history by winning 22 of its first 23 games, Block, a guard, committed to play at Tarleton State, while forward Alvarado signed with Blinn. Senior guards Honea and Stringer committed to Southwestern and Mountain View, respectively.
Burleson signed with Tyler Junior College.
7-ON-7
The Bulldawgs played at Lampasas on May 17 and emerged with three victories.
Copperas Cove’s varsity team beat the Badgers 31-14, while the junior varsity Gold team won 28-14 and the junior varsity Blue team won 18-12.
Then, the Bulldawgs traveled to Lake Travis to compete in a state qualifying tournament. They went 2-1 during pool play.
In its opener against Marble Falls, Copperas Cove won 33-26 before going on to lose 25-19 to Dripping Springs in its second game. The Bulldawgs completed pool play with a 41-20 victory against Willis.
Copperas Cove and the Mustangs produced identical records in pool play, but Marble Falls advanced due to the fact it produced more total points in the three contests than the Bulldawgs.
Copperas Cove returns to action June 4, opening play in the weekly CenTex Passing League. The Bulldawgs will play host to Belton, Cameron Yoe and Temple beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Looking to earn a berth in the upcoming state tournament, Copperas Cove will travel to Abilene for a state qualifying tournament June 8.
