The Bulldawgs will look to avenge a 69-66 home loss against Killeen tonight, when they open the second round of District 12-6A play.
The Kangaroos narrowly escaped Copperas Cove with a win Dec. 4, but the programs enter the rematch situated in a three-way tie for fourth place in the district standings.
Shoemaker and Waco Midway sit atop the field with identical 6-1 records, while Ellison follows at 5-2.
The Bulldawgs (15-11 overall) share the final postseason spot with Killeen and Waco. The trio is 3-4 with Temple (3-5), Belton (2-5) and Harker Heights (1-6) following.
The Bulldawgs are coming off a 58-53 loss at Belton on Tuesday.
After falling into a 10-point hole by halftime, Copperas Cove rallied, trimming the deficit to two points, 53-51, with 43.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldawgs did not get any closer.
Next week, Copperas Cove hosts No. 16 Ellison on Tuesday before traveling to play Waco on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Lady Bulldawgs earned a key victory Tuesday, beating Belton 44-32 on the road to move into a tie for second place in the district standings.
Copperas Cove trailed 8-6 following the first quarter before taking control in the second quarter and creating a 23-11 halftime advantage, but the lead shrank to nine points, 30-21, entering the final period.
Belton pulled within eight points at 32-24, but the Lady Bulldawgs responded with a 10-4 outburst to secure the win.
Copperas Cove (21-7, 6-3) is tied with Harker Heights in the standings behind Midway (7-2) with seven games remaining in the regular season. Belton, Killeen and Ellison are each one game behind with matching 5-4 records. Temple (3-5), Waco (2-7) and Shoemaker (0-8) round out the standings.
The Lady Bulldawgs play Ellison at home and Waco on the road Tuesday and Friday, respectively.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Lady Bulldawgs continue play at the San Marcos tournament today, facing Round Rock Stony Point before closing against Magnolia on Saturday. Both matches are scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
Copperas Cove opened against Laredo Nixon on Thursday, but a score was not available.
The Lady Bulldawgs entered the tournament with a 3-2-1 record.
District competition begins Tuesday, when Copperas Cove hosts Belton before traveling to play Killeen on Friday.
At last week’s CenTex Tournament, the Lady Bulldawgs placed second after losing 1-0 to Salado in the championship match.
BOYS SOCCER
The Bulldawgs fell to 4-5 overall after losing to Bryan 3-0 to conclude their run at Temple’s Wildcat Kickoff.
Copperas Cove was 1-3 at the tournament.
The Bulldawgs will look to rebound quickly with the district schedule beginning Tuesday at Belton. Copperas Cove hosts Killeen on Friday.
