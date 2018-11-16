The Bulldawgs are set to open their playoff run tonight, traveling to Longview to play the state-ranked Lobos.
After clinching its postseason berth by defeating Temple 22-18 last week, Copperas Cove (7-3) qualified for the Class 6A, Division II playoffs for the second consecutive season and first under head coach Jack Alvarez.
The No. 4 Lobos enter the bi-district encounter with an undefeated record, reaching the playoffs for a 17th consecutive season, including four trips to the state semifinals or final (2008, 2009, 2010 and 2017) during the span.
Junior quarterback Haynes King engineers Longview’s offense, accounting for 2,335 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and no interceptions with Kamden Perry hauling in 52 passes for 1,180 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The tandem helped the Lobos average 51.3 points per game through the regular season, topping the 60-point plateau three times.
Should the Bulldawgs defeat Longview, Copperas Cove would play the Prosper-Garland Naaman Forest winner in the second round.
BASEBALL
Copperas Cove senior shortstop Colby Jost secured his athletic future Wednesday morning by committing to play at the University of the Incarnate Word during a signing ceremony inside the high school gymnasium.
The two-year varsity starter averaged .342 at the plate last season, including 36 hits and 25 RBIs. He was also named all-district co-defensive player of the year and received academic all-district honors.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Bulldawgs opened their season Tuesday by defeating the visiting Austin Royals 76-47 behind a pair of impressive performances from senior standouts Quinton Ford and Tyrese Taylor.
The team’s lone returning players from last season combined to score 50 points in the victory. Ford recorded a game-high 32 points on 15-of-22 shooting, while Taylor contributed an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double, guiding
Copperas Cove posted 10 unanswered points to begin the game, holding the Royals (5-2) without a field goal through the first two and a half minutes of play, but the advantage was trimmed to six points, 20-14, by the end of the period.
They would not get any closer, though.
The Bulldawgs opened the second quarter with a 16-5 outburst, and after halftime, they put the score out of reach by scoring 23 of the first 25 points in the second half, creating a 59-26 cushion.
Copperas Cove returns to the court Saturday, traveling to play Pflugerville Connally at 6 p.m. before playing at Lake Travis and Pflugerville on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Lady Bulldawgs continue play at the three-day Marble Falls tournament today, completing pool play before beginning bracket play Saturday.
Copperas Cove hosts Marble Falls on Tuesday before breaking for the holiday.
Last weekend, the Lady Bulldawgs finished third as they hosted the Bush’s Classic. Copperas Cove, Belton and San Angelo Central each won their first four games of the tournament, and Lady Bulldawgs head coach Eldridge McAdams decided to allow the Lady Tigers and Lady Bobcats to play for the championship.
In the third-place game, Copperas Cove defeated Forth Worth Trimble Tech 79-60 as Madisen Honea, a guard, and forward Leah Powell shared team-high scoring honors for the Lady Bulldawgs, recording 15 points apiece. Madison Griffon and post Kaysha McCloud finished with 14 and 12 points, respectively for Copperas Cove, while Jayda Carter added 11 points.
