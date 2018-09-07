The Bulldawgs will open their road schedule today, when they travel to Manor for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
In its season opener, Copperas Cove received a strong contribution from senior running back Shontez Simmons, who broke free for a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, and the Bulldawgs defeated Mexico’s Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon 34-27.
Simmons finished with 132 yards on 11 carries, including 116 yards in the first half
The Bulldawgs recorded 20 unanswered points to begin the game and either blocked or tipped three consecutive Tigres’ punt attempts in the first quarter to take complete control, and Copperas Cove took a 20-6 advantage into halftime.
Senior quarterback Easton Simpson completed 12 of 15 passes for 218 yards with three touchdowns with receivers Jahmeel Rice (5-106, 2 TDs) and Quinton Lewis (6-105, TD) accounting for a majority of the yardage.
The Bulldawgs begin District 12-6A play next week at Belton.
VOLLEYBALL
The Class 6A No. 6 Lady Bulldawgs return to the court today, hosting Harker Heights at 5:30 p.m.
Copperas Cove won its 11th consecutive match Tuesday by dominating at Waco, capturing a 25-7, 25-9, 25-3 victory to maintain its unblemished district record.
Offensively, Leah Powell recorded a team-high 12 kills, while teammate Christina Pettigrew added 11 kills, and senior setter Kamryn Ash finished with 31 assists. Defensively, Jada Close and Aidan Chace each posted a pair of blocks, and libero Kristen Wasiak had a dozen digs.
With the win, the Lady Bulldawgs improve to 28-1 overall and 4-0 in district. Waco Midway follows in the district standings with a 3-0 record with Belton (3-1), Ellison (2-1), Shoemaker (2-2), Harker Heights (1-2) and Killeen (1-3) following. Temple (0-3) and Waco (0-4) are each winless.
Next week, Copperas Cove hosts Midway on Tuesday before traveling to Belton on Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Competing at the Pro-Fit Invitational in Temple, the Lady Bulldawgs placed seventh, and the Bulldawgs finished eighth overall.
En route to accumulating 213 points, the Bulldawgs were paced by Ahmad Pierce, who placed 25th individually with a time of 18 minutes, 40.34 seconds.
Rounding out the scoring were teammates Jordan Bean (42nd, 19:18.03), Evan Thomas (43rd, 19:18.09), Isaiah Sobers (50th, 19:44.64) and James Ross (53rd, 19:52.39).
Eldridge McAdams, Jacob Dickson and Joshua Guerriero also ran for the Bulldawgs, but their times did not count toward the team total.
Brenham won the championship with 42 points, while Belton (57) and Temple (88) followed.
The Lady Bulldawgs received another impressive performance from Madisen Honea, who was second individually, crossing the finish line in 19:59.19.
Emily Armstrong placed 28th with a time of 23:19.61, and Danielle Diaz (39th, 24:51.19), Micah Sedilo (43rd, 25:50.30) and Destini Spruill (45th, 26:27.55) completed the Lady Bulldawgs’ scoring.
With 37 points, Belton placed first, beating out second-place Brenham (48) and third-place Temple (109).
QUARTERBACK CLUB
The Copperas Cove Quarterback Club will have a general meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lil-Tex Restaurant.
Bulldawgs head football coach and athletic director Jack Alvarez will attend.
For more information, contact Jessica Jenkins at 254-258-4241.
