The Bulldawgs will play Game 2 of their Class 6A bi-district series against Irving MacArthur today at 7 p.m. The game will be played at West High School.
Game 1 of the series was played Thursday, but results were not available.
Should the teams split the first two games, Game 3 will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at West.
Copperas Cove clinched a playoff berth by beating Belton 5-2 at home before securing District 8-6A’s second seed with a 12-2 win at Belton last week.
In the regular season finale, the Bulldawgs immediately pounced on the Tigers, scoring five runs in the top of the first inning. Copperas Cove added another run in the third inning before inflating its cushion to 10-0 with a four-run outburst in the fourth inning.
Belton responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Bulldawgs posted a run in the sixth and seventh innings to complete the scoring.
En route to 15 hits as a team, four Copperas Cove players tallied at least three hits. Nick Izquierdo was 4 for 5 with four runs scored and three RBIs, while Tyler Ingram, Colby Jost and Jacob Wagner finished with three hits apiece.
Additionally, Ingram, who hit a home run, added two runs and three RBIs, Jost had two runs and a RBI, and Wagner produced four RBIs.
On the mound, Jaylen Smith earned the pitching victory, allowing three hits and striking out six batters in five innings of work.
Copperas Cove finished the regular season with an overall record of 24-4-2 with a 10-4 showing in district.
Should the Bulldawgs advance to the area round, they will face the winner between Southlake Carroll and Plano.
TRACK & FIELD
Copperas Cove’s track and field season came to a close at last weekend’s Region I-6A meet.
Needing to place in the top two to earn a berth at the upcoming state meet, Bulldawgs high jumper Neyland Block delivered a fourth-place showing by clearing 6 feet, 4 inches, while teammate Daveon Thomas was fifth in the shot put, setting a personal record with a throw measuring 50-6.5.
For the Lady Bulldawgs, junior Aidan Chace placed fourth in the high jump with a height of 5-6.
SOFTBALL
District 7-6A champion Duncanville swept the Lady Bulldawgs out of the opening round of the playoffs.
Copperas Cove fell just short of winning Game 1, rallying from a 3-0 deficit in the seventh inning to lose 3-2 with three runners stranded.
In Game 2, Duncanville constructed another 3-0, but this time, the score held, and the Lady Panthers advanced to the second round.
SIGNINGS
Seven Copperas Cove athletes made their collegiate commitments during a signing ceremony Wednesday.
Myles Alexander (Oklahoma Panhandle State), Cade Garner-Stewart (Oklahoma Panhandle State), Juan Jimenez (Abilene Christian), Joshua Pettit (Texas Wesleyan) and Zane Stephens (McMurry) each signed to play football, while Erica Powell committed to play basketball at Tyler Junior College.
Additionally, Copperas Cove cheerleader Carleigh Ross signed with Mary Hardin-Baylor.
