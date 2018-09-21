The Bulldawgs will look to get their first District 12-6A victory tonight, when they host Killeen. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Copperas Cove fell just short of winning its district opener last week as Belton held off a furious comeback attempt after leading 35-14 late in the third quarter.
Despite recording 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, it was not enough, and the Tigers won 35-28.
Shontez Simmons led the Bulldawgs (2-1, 0-1) in rushing with 76 yards on 17 carries, while teammate Micah Cox ran for 47 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.
Copperas Cove quarterback Easton Simpson completed 14 of 24 passes for 149 yards and rushed for a touchdown, and he connected with Quinton Lewis eight times for a team-high 84 yards.
Killeen (1-2, 0-1) enters Bulldawg Stadium coming off a 13-10 loss to Waco Midway.
VOLLEYBALL
The No. 13 Lady Bulldawgs complete the first half of district play today, when Killeen travels to Copperas Cove for a 5:30 p.m. match.
The Lady Bulldawgs have a 31-2 overall record and tied for second place in the district standings with a 6-1 showing.
Copperas Cove swept Austin St. Stephen’s on Tuesday, cruising to a 25-14, 25-18, 25-10 victory behind Leah Powell’s match-high 13 kills.
The performance was complemented by teammate Janice Fa’aola, who finished with 11 kills, while Kamryn Ash totaled 26 assists.
Defensively, Kristen Wasiak led the Lady Bulldawgs with 19 digs, and Jada Close had eight blocks.
Last week, Copperas Cove bounced back from its only district loss of the season by beating Belton 25-17, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17. Powell (15), Fa’aola (11) and Aidan Chace (11) each produced double-digit kills in the win.
Waco Midway sits atop the standings with a 7-0 record, while the Lady Bulldawgs and Ellison follow. The Lady Kangaroos have a 1-6 record in district after losing to Belton 25-11, 25-12, 25-22 on Tuesday.
Copperas Cove plays both its matches on the road next week, traveling to Temple on Tuesday and Ellison on Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Bulldawgs and Lady Bulldawgs received a week off last week, but the junior varsity teams were busy competing at Gatesville’s annual Bill Bradley Invitational.
Led by individual winner Jordan Bean, who completed the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 51.5 seconds, the Bulldawgs placed second overall with 41 points. Ahmad Pierce (5th, 20:21.2), D.J. Dewald (10th, 21:17.3), Joshua Guerriero (11th, 21:20.3) and Alonnie Carter (23rd, 22:04.9) rounded out the team’s scoring.
Temple won the team title with 28 points, while Waco Connally finished third, scoring 70 points.
In the girls division, the Lady Bulldawgs placed seventh as a team with 157 points.
Micah Anderson, a sophomore, had the team’s top showing along the 2-mile course, crossing the finish line in 16:17.8, while Madison Griffon was 20th overall with a time of 16:41.3. Katelyn Borego (37th, 17:32.4), Alaura Gallups (66th, 18:32.4) and Jasmine Sankey (67th, 18:34.4) followed.
With 50 points, Temple placed first with Salado (70) and Gatesville (107) completing the top-3 teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.